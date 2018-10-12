Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The crash happened at Wamuran. (File picture)
The crash happened at Wamuran. (File picture)
News

Child one of nine injured in crash

by Sophie Chirgwin
12th Oct 2018 1:25 AM | Updated: 5:47 AM

UPDATE: Police are investigating a serious two-vehicle traffic crash that occurred at Wamuran last night.

Initial investigations indicate about 8.10pm, a vehicle heading east on the D'Aguilar Highway collided with a vehicle heading in the opposite direction.

Nine occupants from the two vehicles consisting of three children and six adults were transported to the Lady Cilento Hospital, Princess Alexandra Hospital and the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with three of those persons in a critical condition.

The highway was blocked in both directions whilst emergency services responded to the incident with the highway re-opening at about 11pm.

Any members of the public who witnessed the incident or who have relevant dash-cam footage are requested to contact police.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

 

EARLIER: A CHILD has been rushed to hospital in a crash that injured nine people northwest of Brisbane, two of them critically.

The two-vehicle accident happened at the intersection of the D'Aguilar Highway and Bye Rd at Wamuran about 8.15pm.

One child was taken to Queensland Children's Hospital in a stable condition. A total of nine people were injured, with two in a critical condition.

Two had been trapped in their vehicle.

The highway will be closed for about three hours while the Forensic Crash Unit works to piece together what happened.

 

 

.

crash daguilar highway wamuran

Top Stories

    GKI: Why we bought our own island paradise

    premium_icon GKI: Why we bought our own island paradise

    Business The likely new owners of Great Keppel Island share their story

    Sky-rocketing petrol prices lead to tank siphoning

    premium_icon Sky-rocketing petrol prices lead to tank siphoning

    News CQ towns break records for most expensive fuel in state

    • 12th Oct 2018 6:00 AM
    Magistrate declares war on methamphetamines

    premium_icon Magistrate declares war on methamphetamines

    Crime Fines not helping impact of meth on society

    Concerned CQ residents urged to attend Rocky's Drought Forum

    premium_icon Concerned CQ residents urged to attend Rocky's Drought Forum

    Environment The vital forum will help shape the government's drought policy

    Local Partners