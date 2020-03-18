Child killer mum wins High Court appeal

THE High Court of Australia has ordered killer mum Heidi Strbak be resentenced over death of her four-year-old son Tyrell Cobb.

Her original nine-year jail sentence has been quashed after today's successful appeal.

Had she not appealed, Strbak would have been eligible for parole in October next year.

Heidi Strbak has won her High Court appeal over her sentence for the death of her son Tyrell Cobb. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt)

The Queensland Court of Appeal did not change the sentence. The HCA appeal was based around the findings that Strbak inflicted the fatal blow on her son, not partner Matthew Scown.

Tyrell Cobb.

