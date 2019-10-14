Child killer to stay behind bars for Christmas

Child Killer Matthew Scown will remain behind bars after he breached his suspended sentence.

A CONVICTED child killer will spend Christmas behind bars after he crashed a car while high on ice and serving a suspended sentence.

Matthew Ian Anthony Scown, 36, was serving the remainder of his prison sentence in the Sunshine Coast for the 2009 manslaughter of his four-year-old stepson Tyrell Cobb on the Gold Coast.

Child killer in cuffs after gun uncovered in crash

But less than 18 months after he walked from jail, he crashed a car, tested positive to methamphetamine, was caught with a firearm in his possession and racked up a $2000 bill on stolen credit cards - all committed while on a suspended sentence for the child's death.

Tyrell Cobb died of an abdominal injury in 2009. Picture: Channel 7

Scown pleaded guilty to 29 charges at Maroochydore Magistrates Court in August for the slew of offences and was given a new parole date of December.

But in Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday, this date was pushed back after Scown was ordered to serve the remainder of the manslaughter sentence for the breach.

The court heard that after being released from jail in 2017, Scown worked at a Sunshine Coast seafood company for a year until he cut his arm "quite severely with a knife" and began receiving worker's compensation.

Matthew Scown was released from jail in 2017 after serving almost three years in pre-sentence custody for manslaughter. Picture: AAP/ Dave Hunt

Defence barrister James Benjamin said he was then driven into a "depressed mood" and turned to drugs to cope with his inability to work and a "severe amount of negative attention" from the media.

Justice Martin Burns then asked: "So what is he blaming the media for descending into drug use?"

Mr Benjamin said he was not, explaining it was "simply the context he returned to drug use."

Scown had a job in a call centre lined up once he gets out of jail and intended to live with his partner and four-year-old son, the court heard.

Justice Burns said he felt it just that Scown serve out the remainder of his suspended sentence.

"In the end I am unable to form the opinion that it would be unjust to order you to serve the bulk of the suspended imprisonment," he said.

Scown will be released on parole on January 29, 2020. - NewsRegional