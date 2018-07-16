Menu
Queensland’s Sentencing Advisory Council is reviewing penalties for child deaths under a directive by Attorney-General Yvette D’Ath.
Crime

QLD Govt cracking down on light sentencing for child killers

by Sonia Kohlbacher
16th Jul 2018 12:05 PM
CHILD killers in Queensland are getting off too lightly, the heartbroken families of slain children have told a review of the punishments imposed.

Queensland's Sentencing Advisory Council is reviewing penalties for child deaths under a directive by Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath.

In their submissions, parents and relatives of child victims have expressed a common view that existing penalties are inadequate.

"It's probably one of the worst types of crimes you can imagine, so they're understandably very upset at what they perceive is lenient sentencing," council member Dan Rogers said.

"The issue of manslaughter and murder is a really vexed one. There's a perception that manslaughter doesn't appropriately demonstrate the seriousness of a child homicide."

The council has convened a public forum at Logan, south of Brisbane, today.

Samantha Bricknell, from the Australian Institute of Criminology, told the forum the rate of people being charged with child homicide in Queensland was higher than other states.

"We are seeing a larger number and a larger rate of child homicides occurring in Queensland and that's been the case for most years since 1989," Dr Bricknell said.

The council will deliver its final report to the government in October.

