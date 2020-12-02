Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Stephen Leach leaves court on bail.
Stephen Leach leaves court on bail.
Crime

Child molester bailed to live at Sunshine Coast caravan park

Felicity Ripper
2nd Dec 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 1:54 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A molester has been given bail to a caravan park while he awaits sentencing for touching a child more than once.

Stephen Leach, 65, walked from Maroochydore District Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual assault and one count of maintaining a sexual relationship with a child.

The court heard the offences occurred between 2014 and 2015.

Child molester's 'very last' chance to walk free

Crown prosecutor Christopher Cook said Leach was not living at his bail address when police conducted a routine check.

He argued Leach could begin serving his sentence now and asked that he be required to report to police if he was granted bail.

The court heard Leach had moved to a caravan park in the Sunshine Coast's north.

He was granted bail with the condition he report to police every Tuesday.

Leach is due to be sentenced in late January.

child molester court crime editors picks
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The festive tradition which could destroy your home

        Premium Content The festive tradition which could destroy your home

        News Residents warned to take extra care against popular trend which threatens home every year.

        Man in court over violent struggle outside popular bar

        Premium Content Man in court over violent struggle outside popular bar

        Crime His victim sustained a cut to his right eyebrow, which required stitches.

        • 2nd Dec 2020 12:00 PM
        Paramedics, police at CBD crash

        Premium Content Paramedics, police at CBD crash

        Breaking Paramedics responded to a two-vehicle crash in the Rockhampton CBD.

        • 2nd Dec 2020 12:15 PM
        CQUni student urges region to support vital appeal

        Premium Content CQUni student urges region to support vital appeal

        Education Funds raised will ensure students continue to have access to long-term support to...