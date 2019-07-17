Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Child phones for help after mum's electric shock

Liana Turner
by
17th Jul 2019 2:23 PM | Updated: 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 3pm: A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after suffering an electric shock.

A NSW Ambulance media spokesman said three crews attended the scene of a Pratt St home in Casino this afternoon.

He said paramedics treated a woman aged about 29 years, who was conscious and breathing.

He said it was unclear how the woman had received the shock.

She was complaining of chest pain and was taken to Lismore Base hospital in a stable condition just before 3pm.

 

Original story: PARAMEDICS are responding to reports of an electric shock in Casino.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were alerted to the incident at 2.12pm.

"We've got three crews making their way to the scene," he said.

He said it's believed a woman in her 20s had suffered from an electric shock at a home.

It's understood one of her children phoned Triple 0.

He said the woman was believed to be conscious and breathing.

casino editors picks electric shock electrocution nsw ambulance paramedics
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Rockets take at-risk kids under their wing

    premium_icon Rockets take at-risk kids under their wing

    News Rockets' captain was only 11 when both his parents were killed but he still had a fortunate childhood.

    ASPIRE CQ: Don't let the Oceania Cup opportunity pass

    premium_icon ASPIRE CQ: Don't let the Oceania Cup opportunity pass

    News Rocky is already on the map, we've just got to keep it there

    • 17th Jul 2019 1:41 PM
    STOP! If you run a red light here expect to be caught

    premium_icon STOP! If you run a red light here expect to be caught

    News See the full list of red light speed cameras in CQ

    CQ author shares knowledge of local birdlife in new book

    premium_icon CQ author shares knowledge of local birdlife in new book

    News Keith embarks on campaign trail for new bird anecdotes