Child porn charges scrapped, fail to report case reveals

Edwin John Moffatt, 70, faced Mackay Magistrates Court for sentencing on Wednesday, when it was revealed two charges of accessing child pornography had been dropped by the DPP.

Edwin John Moffatt, 70, faced Mackay Magistrates Court for sentencing on Wednesday, when it was revealed two charges of accessing child pornography had been dropped by the DPP. Nat Bromhead

EXCLUSIVE: The Director of Public Prosecutions has dropped fresh charges against a North Mackay volunteer worker previously convicted of possessing more than 1600 files of child pornography.

That decision not to proceed against Edwin John Moffat, 70, (also known as Ted Moffat) on two charges of using a carriage service to access child pornography material came to light in Mackay Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Moffat (right) pleaded guilty to failing to report under Child Protection Act legislation, dated May 17 last year.

In 2012, the Daily Mercury reported Moffat had been busted with 1640 child pornography files on his computer at his home in a raid carried out by Australian Federal Police.

During his latest court appearance, prosecutor Chelsea Pearson said he was a reportable offender under the act.

Further, Ms Pearson told Magistrate Damien Dwyer that Moffat did not report a short period of volunteer work with RSPCA Mackay.

"As part of his reporting obligations, he was required to report any work or employment," she said.

When police dropped by Moffat's home for a routine check, he disclosed he was a "volunteer for Mackay RSPCA animal shelter". Officers attended the RSPCA and staff confirmed Moffat had volunteered for about 17 hours.

Ms Pearson said the finalisation of the reporting offence was held up due to "other matters in a higher court that were not proceeded with".

Court documents show the charges referred to by Ms Pearson were the two counts of using a carriage service to access child pornography.

In defence, Legal Aid Queensland solicitor Erin Beer said Moffat had volunteered for organisations including Meals on Wheels, OzCare and The Salvation Army.

She submitted Moffat's failure to report was "an omission, not a deliberate attempt".

Ms Beer added the RSPCA role "did not involve any exposure to children".

Determining the failure to report was "nothing malicious", and it was Moffat's first breach, Mr Dwyer fined him $2000.