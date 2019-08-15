Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Child porn payments were for ‘charity’

by Pete Martinelli
15th Aug 2019 8:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOSSMAN man who paid a Filipino woman for child pornography had told federal police that the money was going to charity.

Andrew James Calvert pleaded guilty in Cairns District Court to possessing and downloading child exploitation material.

The court heard that over 12 days in June last year he contacted a woman in the Philippines and paid her to take pornographic photos of her niece, 12.

"He contacted her for images of 'the young one' in exchange for payment," federal prosecutor Megan Howard said.

"He gave her directions about the poses he wanted her to be in; he would not provide payment if she did not comply."

Ms Howard told the court Calvert initially denied he had paid for child pornography.

"He tried to separate himself, saying he regularly transferred money to the Philippines to assist with farming," she said.

"Then he said he was regularly drinking and did not know what he did when he was drunk."

The court heard the woman told Calvert she would use the money to buy medicine.

"It is apparent from the conversations that the woman was unwell," Ms Howard said.

James Sheridan, defending, said his client had been "deeply embarrassed" by the arrest.

Judge Julie Dick, SC, sentenced Calvert to nine months in jail, suspended for two years.

"He actively caused this offence, he wasn't just looking at images that were available," Judge Dick said.

More Stories

Show More
charity child pornography court crime editors picks

Top Stories

    Live entertainment: Celebrate the one and only Julie Andrews

    premium_icon Live entertainment: Celebrate the one and only Julie Andrews

    News Rockhampton Region Mayor grants a treat ticket price of $5.

    Interstate drug ring 'apex' lost $90,000 on tyre drug stash

    premium_icon Interstate drug ring 'apex' lost $90,000 on tyre drug stash

    Crime Trafficker, 54, had 35 year long criminal record

    Why 1000 people from around the world will meet in Yeppoon

    premium_icon Why 1000 people from around the world will meet in Yeppoon

    News Coastal hub selected to host eight conservation programs

    House sale sets yearly record for North Rockhampton suburb

    premium_icon House sale sets yearly record for North Rockhampton suburb

    News The sale was well above the suburb's average.