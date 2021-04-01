Child rapist reoffended week after being released on parole

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Jamie Andrew Watson, 23, jailed a second time for having sex with a child, this time he maintained a sexual relationship with his victim for 27 days and later raped her twice.

A man who maintained a sexual relationship with a child, having sex with her daily for a month and later raping her, started having sex with his next victim one week after he was released on parole.

Jamie Andrew Watson, 23, was sentenced in Rockhampton District Court last week for one count of maintaining a sexual relationship with a child, two counts of rape and two counts of carnal knowledge.

Crown prosecutor Samantha O’Rourke said Watson had been sentenced in the Rockhampton District Court on November 22, 2019, for having sex with a 15 year old.

Ms O’Rourke said Watson was released on parole on November 22, 2019, after spending 320 days in custody and entered a sexual relationship with his next victim just a week later.

She said Watson met this victim at Stockland Rockhampton where she told him her age and they exchanged contact details.

Ms O’Rourke said Watson had sex with the victim daily until he ended the relationship, telling the victim he feared being caught and sent back to prison.

“There was unprotected sex,” she said.

Judge Jeff Clarke said there was a predatory aspect to Watson’s behaviour and was “alarmed” he did so after spending six months in prison for the same offending behaviour.

Ms O’Rourke said the pair met up again in March but did not recommence the relationship.

She said the victim woke one morning to find her shorts and underwear had been pulled down and Watson’s penis inside her.

As soon as she woke up, Watson ceased raping her and left the room.

In the second rape offence, Watson again crept into the victim’s room and raped her while she slept.

When she woke up this time, she stood up, pulled her pants up and demanded to know what he was doing.

Watson’s offending was discovered by a family member of the victim’s after she sent messages to him on social media threatening to tell someone about him raping her.

A victim impact statement provided to the court outlined how the victim had become socially isolated and how it had impacted her schooling and work.

Defence barrister Jordan Ahlstrand said Watson’s parents separated when he was 18 months old and he was raised by his father.

He said his client had no contact with his mother for seven years after his parents separated.

Mr Ahlstrand said Watson left school after Year 10 and had a limited work history.

He said his client had been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder.

Mr Ahlstrand said not only did Watson apologise to the victim immediately after the second rape, he offered another apology in court.

Judge Clarke ordered Watson to a head sentence of 7.5 years prison, declared 324 days presentence custody and set parole eligibility for November 6, 2022.