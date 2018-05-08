Child rapist robbed taxi with juveniles

A MAN banned from being anywhere near minors after being convicted of raping a 12-year-old handed himself in for a robbery of a taxi driver while in the company of two juveniles.

The man, 20, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court on Friday to the robbery, a fail to appear charge and a wilful damage charge.

The robbery took place two months after the man had appeared in court for breaching reporting conditions for sex offenders which he was ordered to comply with after being found guilty by a jury of the rape when he was 18.

Crown prosecutor Alexandra Baker said the man and the two juveniles formed the plan to rob a taxi about 9pm on July 30 and the man hailed a taxi, requesting the driver take him to a nearby address.

"When the taxi pulled up, you wrapped your arm around his neck and pulled him into the seat," Judge Michael Burnett said ahead of sentencing.

The group then demanded money from the driver, ripped the CCTV camera from the roof, causing $1412 in damage, grabbed the coin dispenser which had $55 in it and stole $70-80 of the driver's own cash from his wallet along with his taxi licence.

The group wore hoods over their heads to avoid identification and gloves to avoid leaving fingerprints.

After getting the cash, they fled from the taxi, with the juveniles later found at a Norman Gardens address by the dog squad.

The police originally arrested another man for the robbery, but the 20-year-old owned up to his role in the offending and handed himself in to police.

Defence barrister Ross Lo Monaco said his client had an intellectual handicap, making him vulnerable to others to manipulate him.

"It seems the juveniles were doing all the demanding," Mr Lo Monaco said.

"He was the muscle."

This offending occurred while the man was on a suspended sentence.

He was sentenced to a 3.5 year jail term for the robbery with parole eligibility at September 30 and 276 days presentence custody declared.