Child rapist to be deported

A young girl self-harming at her school was the first clue that she had been raped repeatedly over a number of years.

A young girl self-harming at her school was the first clue that she had been raped repeatedly over a number of years.

AFTER a young student was discovered self-harming at her school, her distress was traced back to her stepfather, who had sexually abused her over several years.

Townsville District Court heard on Wednesday how the girl's childhood was "stripped away" after being raped and groped by the man on six different occasions between 2016 and 2019 - when she was aged 10 to 13 years.

The New Zealand national pleaded guilty to three charges of rape and three charges of indecent treatment of a child under the age of 16.

Crown Prosecutor Crown Prosecutor Andrew Walklate said the stepfather performed a number of acts on the child. The prosecutor read out devastating victim impact statements supplied by the victim and her mother.

"Every day I get up and pretend you didn't take the world loving, eager, young and excited child away from me. My childhood was stripped away, and I never got to grow up with the other kids," the victim said.

"I'll never understand why you did these things to me. Why you would torture such an innocent little girl who had no idea how scary the world was.

"I have no hope for happiness."

The victim's mother described life as a "living hell" and her family would never be the same emotionally, physically, or financially because of the man's actions.

Defence Barrister Dane Marley said his Townsville-based client had worked productively in multiple roles since arriving in Australia from New Zealand 16 years ago.

Given the stepfather's New Zealand citizenship, Mr Marley acknowledged that he would be deported from Australia after serving a term of imprisonment - impacting on the relationship with his three biological children.

He said the sentence should be reduced to allow for the fact his early guilty plea prevented a trial (saving taxpayer money) and spared the victim from testifying.

Carrying a maximum penalty of a life imprisonment, Judge John Coker described the offending as "incredibly serious", with "catastrophic" consequences for the victim.

He said a significant punishment was needed to "reflect the abhorrence within our community of this type of offending", while acting as a personal deterrence to for the stepfather and a general deterrence to others.

The justice sentenced him to eight years imprisonment with a fixed parole eligibility date for Feb 2, 2024.

leighton.smith@news.com.au

Originally published as Child rapist to be deported