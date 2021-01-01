Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

Child reported missing in Coast waters

Tom Threadingham
1st Jan 2021 6:30 PM | Updated: 7:43 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Emergency services have rushed to a Coast beach after a child was believed to have gone missing in the water.

At 4.55pm paramedics, including critical care were standing by where an eight-year-old was reported missing in waters at a location off the Esplanade at Maroochydore.

A Queensland Police spokesman said a member of the public had reported seeing a child in the water and losing track of them.

QPS and QAS are both on site but yet to confirm any further details of the incident.

Lifesavers are also involved in the search.

 

MORE TO COME

emergency services missing sunshine coast emergency
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Marijuana in pocket while police search house

        Premium Content Marijuana in pocket while police search house

        Crime A man had marijuana hidden in his pocket when police carried out a search warrant at his residence.

        Capras women welcome ‘handy new recruits’

        Premium Content Capras women welcome ‘handy new recruits’

        Rugby League Players all fired up for 2021 after inaugural statewide season was cut short by...

        BABY PHOTOS: 190+ reasons to make you smile

        Premium Content BABY PHOTOS: 190+ reasons to make you smile

        News GALLERY: See more than 190 photos of babies born in Central Queensland in 2020.

        Shock at highest road toll in eight years

        Premium Content Shock at highest road toll in eight years

        Motoring In the Central Region, 89 people died behind the wheel in 2020.