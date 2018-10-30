Child safety 'overwhelmed': 785 claims in 12 months

CHILD SAFETY: Former child safety officer said children are being lost in the system as the employees of the Department of Child Safety are overwhelmed by the number of cases.

FORMER workers of the Department of Child Safety, Youth and Women are claiming a lack of staff is endangering children in Mackay.

There are 44 child safety officers and support officers in Mackay who are responsible for responding to reports of child abuse, maintaining the foster care system and assisting families reunifications.

From June 2017 to June 2018, they investigated and assessed 785 child abuse notifications.

Former employees of the Department said these case loads were burning-out workers - and families and children are being lost within the system.

After seven years of working in child protection alongside NSW police, one former senior social worker, who did not want to be named, left the Mackay office after only 12 months.

The former child safety officer claimed that it was not unusual for her to be working with 70 children, many of whom would be complex cases.

With so many cases, she and others in the department had a habit of "band-aiding" cases.

"You're fixing what's bleeding and then moving on".

She claimed the amount of work and lack of staff meant the department was failing children and families. She said her the Department was operating in crisis management mode, with no long-term case development.

"No one was out there face-to-face doing the stuff that needed to be done."

"I was supposed to see all my kids at least once a month and there were often times where that wouldn't happen because I was too bogged down in doing reports and paperwork."

Due to this she said, parents were not receiving the rehabilitative advice to meet their case goals to reunite with their children.

Former Child Safety Support Officer Tich Bergin said stress was an enduring feature at every level of the Mackay office, "right from the bottom up".

He claims that he, and fellow co-workers, often worked overtime or took casework home.

"At the end of the day the job is about keeping young people safe - that's your priority. And sometimes there's not enough hours in the day to do what you need to do."

According to Mackay Together Union organiser Dolph Lossberg the workloads of child safety officers is endangering children.

He warned "If you don't address these caseloads and workloads in an environment like child safety you'll find there will be deaths across Queensland."

The 2013 Carmody Report investigated the child protective system and recommended in order to reduce child deaths, social worker case loads should not exceed 15 for each officer.

According to the Department Mackay social workers saw 16.3 open cases, below a state average of 17.

The Minister of Child Safety, Youth and Women Di Farmer said "The Palaszczuk Government is continuing to work toward an average caseload of 15 or fewer for Child Safety Officers."

She said that 7.8 full time equivalent new staff have been added in Mackay as part of a state-wide $556 million investment in child services as a response to the Carmody Report.

The Department said an internal survey of department employees found 80 per cent of respondents said they love the work they do.

Ms Farmer conceded "However, we need to keep on finding new ways to support our Child Safety staff, and making sure they have the tools they need to do their jobs and keep Queensland children safe."