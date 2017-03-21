29°
News

Child safety shock: CQ has more at-risk kids than Brisbane

Chloe Lyons
| 21st Mar 2017 6:00 AM
23 new child safety staff have been announced for Central Queensland.
23 new child safety staff have been announced for Central Queensland. Choreograph

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CHILD Safety Minister Shannon Fentiman has announced 23 extra staff for Central Queensland's family support services.

Her moves comes two weeks after the death of a six-month-old Yeppoon boy.

The infant died in Rockhampton Hospital earlier this month, almost three months after the Child Safety department was warned the child was in a potentially dangerous home environment.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances.

The announcement promises the region will share in an additional $65 million of funding for Queensland and receive 23 additional staff out of 95 for the state.

Tenders for the funding are opening soon and this along with the procurement process will determine how much funding each location receives.

According to figures from the Department of Child Safety in September last year, 1,352 children were unable to live at home due to safety concerns in Central Queensland.

This figure has been slowly increasing since September 2015 when 1,311 children couldn't live at home.

In regards to these statistics, Central Queensland is made up of Emerald, Rockhampton, Gladstone, Bundaberg, Maryborough and South Burnett and has 118,500 residents under 18.

By comparison in September 2016, 916 children in Brisbane, which has an under 18 population of 223,000, were unable to live at home.

Children are required to be removed from their homes if a substantiation has been recorded, meaning a child or young person has been assessed to have suffered, is suffering, or is at unacceptable risk of future significant harm.

Ms Fentiman said the bolstered support services will aim to address a wide range of issues that lead to compromised child safety.

"We know that families have diverse needs and its vital these services are as responsive as possible to help keep families together safely,” she said.

"For example, services can support families to work through issues relating to domestic and family violence, drug and alcohol misuse to mental illness and parental history of childhood trauma.”

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, whose electorate covers Yeppoon, welcomed the funding and said the improved services would hopefully help families before their issues get out of hand.

"I am delighted our community will benefit from the roll-out of support services that work closely with some of our families before they reach crisis point,” she said.

"These services work with families willing to access help so their problems don't escalate to the point of needing contact with the child protection system.”

The Shadow Minister for Child Safety Ros Bates called on Ms Fentiman to answer the question of backlogs in Rockhampton following the Yeppoon infant death.

"Family support services are being flooded with calls for help as the child safety department pushes more cases down into these services,” Ms Bates said.

"We need to ensure families are being adequately triaged and question whether family support services should be self-referral.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  child safety shannon fentiman yeppoon baby death

Emu Park's exciting transformation revealed

Emu Park's exciting transformation revealed

Volleyball court, parking, shelter and seating are all part of the vision for the seaside town.

EXPERT OPINION: Why you shouldn't reward kids for just turning up

Dr Justin Coulson believes rewarding kids for doing what they should do creates entitled adults.

'They won't motivate people to do the things that matter'

Pack a brolly, heavy falls expected across CQ today

3-day rain forecast from 21/3/17

Good rainfall recorded right across Central Queensland overnight

How a Rocky school uses hoodies to keep kids in the classroom

North Rockhampton Hight School's Kylie Butler with Preston Richards and Paige Williams.

Local high school improves attendance after consulting with students

Local Partners

EXPERT OPINION: Why you shouldn't reward kids for just turning up

'They won't motivate people to do the things that matter'

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

How a Rocky school uses hoodies to keep kids in the classroom

North Rockhampton Hight School's Kylie Butler with Preston Richards and Paige Williams.

Local high school improves attendance after consulting with students

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Rockhampton choir gets classic and classy

GLAM: (L to R) Annette Murray, Glenn Beattie, Mary Davies, Birgit Nedela, Irene Gauntlet, Amanda Hopkins.

You're invited to an evening singing, music and frivolities

Local bar celebrating all things poetry

Jodie van de Wetering at The Red Dahlia Bar.

The Red Dahlia Bar will host its first poetry night this weekend

Triple J's One Night Stand coming to Mount Isa

YOUTH radio station's free, all-ages concert coming to regional Queensland.

Toowoomba filmmaker's big win at Miami film festival

BIG WIN: Director Iain Fulton filming a scene from his award-winning film Velvet Boulevard.

A filmmaker's university project won an award at a Miami festival

Andrew and Vanessa say 'I do' all over again

Rockhampton native Andrew Hill renews his vows with Vanessa Belvedere on Married At First Sight.

ROCKY man is one step closer to happily ever after with TV bride

The sexiest MKR challenge yet

Courtney and Valerie have these expressions for a good reason.

THE challenge is to make sauce worth bottling, and it’s sexy.

Adele is obsessed with this Aussie TV show

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2016 file photo shows Adele onstage at the Brit Awards 2016 at the 02 Arena in London. Adele, who has five Grammy nominations, announced Tuesday, Dec. 6, including album, song and record of the year. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

THE British singer made time to visit the set of her favourite show.

Ten axes Biggest Loser from Sunday nights

The Biggest Loser: Transformed trainers Libby Babet and Shannan Ponton pictured with host Fiona Falkiner, centre.

Transformed series moved after its ratings slumped to a record low.

‘I’m dying’: Controlled wife finally loses it

Married At First Sight’s Nadia finally snaps.

AFTER weeks of bullying by her TV husband, MAFS wife finally snaps.

Fronting Golf Course Overlooking the 4th Green!!

4 Fowler Drive, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 $435,000

Take a short stroll to the local bowls club or drive your buggy out the back gate and straight onto the golf course! Immaculately maintained, in a quiet...

NEW Kitchen + NEW Bathroom + Granny Flat!!

19A Main Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 5 2 1 $260,000

Looking for that original highset weatherboard home with extra space?? This home has a separate Granny Flat at the rear of the property offering you just that for...

Convenient Family Living

2 Rosewood Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 1 $319,000

Located in Rosewood Drive, Norman Gardens is where you will find this beautifully maintained low set brick home. On entering the home you will appreciate its...

Fabulous 3 Bedroom Brick Unit

11/1 Currawong Street, Norman Gardens 4701

Unit 3 1 1 $259,000

This well looked after low set brick unit is very low maintenance and has only a small yard to mow. Ideal for those looking for an easy to care for property, you...

Peaceful Country Living minutes from Town!

7 Springdale Avenue, Inverness 4703

House 4 2 2 $549,000

Get a taste of the country life at this one-acre property just 5 minutes’ drive from town! Surrounded by trees offering plenty of privacy, plus there is plenty of...

Perfectly positioned and priced! Never rent again!

48 Hughes Street, Yeppoon 4703

House 3 1 1 $260,000

More than meets the eye.... This 3 bedroom home is a hidden gem, nestled in the trees on a generous 1223m2 allotment, only minutes from local shops, schools and...

PARENTS PARADISE, KIDS ADVENTURE LAND!

11-13 Laura Close, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 4 $530,000 NEG

Situated on 1 acre, this large, low set, unique, family home is located in a prestigious cul-de-sac and provides the ultimate family living lifestyle! The massive...

Level Allotment Priced to Sell!

25 Red Emperor Way, Lammermoor 4703

Residential Land Only a moments’ walk to the beach, local schools and parks close ... $139,000

Only a moments’ walk to the beach, local schools and parks close by and a short 15 minutes to Yeppoon esplanade! This block is calling its new owners to start...

More than Meets the Eye!

5 Barnes Street, Barlows Hill 4703

House 3 2 3 AUCTION

Auction Location: On-Site. The sellers have meticulously maintained and cared for this unique Coastal home and you will be delightfully surprised upon...

Quality Built with Modern Style

25 Stringybark Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $425,000

A relaxed, friendly atmosphere is what you will feel when you enter this gorgeous Norman Gardens home. This low set modern brick home will tick all the boxes for...

Rate My Agent Awards: Ray White Rockhampton's strong showing

David Bell took out number one real estate agent in Rockhampton while sales and marketing specialist Barbara Harris took the number three ranking

David Bell voted in as top agent

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

What can $1.2 million buy you on the Capricorn Coast?

Keppel Real Estate.Photo Contributed

Mountain views, a gorgeous back deck, lush green improved pastures

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Massive Zilzie property sells, and you won't believe the view

RECENT SALE: A property in Zilzie Bay with spectacular views sells, with a previous asking price of over $900,000

The massive 9,400sqm property sold last month

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!