Three suspected Irukandji jellyfish stings have been reported at Fraser Island this week.
Suspected deadly jellyfish stings child at Fraser Island

scott kovacevic
20th Dec 2018 6:42 AM | Updated: 7:52 AM
HOLIDAYMAKERS are being urged to take extra care while swimming this holidays after a child suffered a suspected Irukandji jellyfish sting at Fraser Island yesterday, the third this week.

The boy was reportedly swimming on the island's western shoreline when he was stung just after 1pm.

The primary school-aged child was stabilised before being flown by Lifeflight to Hervey Bay Hospital for further treatment.

It is the third time the RACQ chopper has been called to the island this week to aid patients with suspected stings.

 

Lifesavers search Irukandji jellyfish off Fraser Island earlier in the year.
RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Chief Medical Officer, Dr Allan Mackillop, said before heading to the beach people should educate themselves about what to do if they're stung.

"Always have vinegar on you.

"The use of vinegar, applied to the impacted area and then gently remove the tentacles once the vinegar has been applied," Dr Mackillop said.

Gympie Times

