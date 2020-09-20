Menu
Paramedics were called to a crash at Steve Irwin Way.
Child suffers head injury in rollover

Felicity Ripper
20th Sep 2020 4:00 PM
A 38-year-old woman and a child have been taken to hospital after a rollover on the Sunshine Coast.

Paramedics were called to Steve Irwin Way just before 3pm after a car rolled near Amy Dr.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a child suffered a minor head injury and was taken to hospital alongside a 38-year-old woman with a possible spinal injury.

Young man charged with assault after fight at market

Drivers sprung speeding in costly start to holidays

They were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads reported the crash had been cleared.

