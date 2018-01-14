Child taken to hospital after motorbike crash

11.55am: A SEVEN-YEAR-OLD boy has been transported to hospital following an accident involving a motorbike on a property south of Rockhampton this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed the child's age and said the boy had been taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with some bruised muscles.

QAS were called to a Bobs Creek Rd, Bajool, property just after 9am.

9.38am: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service are en route to a property south of Rockhampton where a child has fallen off a motorbike.

Reports indicate the seven-year-old male was riding the motorbike when he hit a gully lost control on a property on Bobs Creek Road, Bajool.

It is believed he landed on top of the motorbike and is complaining of pain to his back and abdomen.