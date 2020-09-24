Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A childcare centre is facing several charges after a string of alleged offences, including taking kids outside premises without parent’s written authorisation.
A childcare centre is facing several charges after a string of alleged offences, including taking kids outside premises without parent’s written authorisation.
Crime

Childcare centre allegedly exposed child to harm

by Kara Sonter
24th Sep 2020 2:35 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A childcare centre is facing several charges after a string of alleged offences related to excursions near Caboolture.

A Guppy's Early Learning Centre is accused of failing to ensure a risk assessment was properly carried out before an excursion on or about May 21, 2019.

The childcare company is also accused of failing to ensure a child is not taken outside the premises on an excursion without written authorisation, failing to adequately supervise children and failing to protect children from harm of a hazard likely to cause injury on November 12, 2019.

The matters were brought before Caboolture Magistrates Court by Queensland Education yesterday and adjourned until October 28.

Originally published as Childcare centre in court after allegedly exposing child to harm

childcare court guppys early learning centre

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Two vehicles collide outside busy Rocky hospital

        Premium Content BREAKING: Two vehicles collide outside busy Rocky hospital

        Breaking The minor collision has reportedly disrupted traffic through the area.

        • 24th Sep 2020 2:22 PM
        Parolee ‘forgot’ he had meth hidden in his wallet

        Premium Content Parolee ‘forgot’ he had meth hidden in his wallet

        News He was speeding up and down along with swerving while driving on Fitzroy St when he...

        • 24th Sep 2020 2:00 PM
        RACQ reveals election wishlist for Central Queensland roads

        Premium Content RACQ reveals election wishlist for Central Queensland roads

        News Find out what CQ road projects RACQ would like to see prioritised by our local...

        Next stages of exciting Yeppoon housing estate proposed

        Premium Content Next stages of exciting Yeppoon housing estate proposed

        Property The operational works for the three stages are estimated to cost more than $1...