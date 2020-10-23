Childcare centre’s expansion plans to double capacity

A ROCKHAMPTON childcare centre has proposed plans to expand, almost doubling the site’s capacity.

Genius Childcare Allenstown at 27 Ross St has lodged plans to construct rooms to the rear of the existing building and extend rooms along the eastern side.

The new rooms would allow for an extra 59 children, taking the centre’s capacity to 132 children.

The existing centre was approved in 1995 and currently has five childcare rooms, office and amenities, 22 car park spaces and outdoor play areas, capped at 77 children.

The application notes there is a demand for more child care in the local catchment, prompting the expansion.

The subject site, 27 Ross St Allenstown.

The extensions are not expected to have any significant traffic impacts along the street.

The centre was formerly Milestones Early Learning Centre before it was rebranded as Genius Childcare earlier this year.

The property sold for $1,885,000 in March 2017.

The plans were lodged with Rockhampton Regional Council and are being assessed by officers.

