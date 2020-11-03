Childcare company reveals plans for third centre in Rocky

A ROCKHAMPTON childcare centre company is looking to expand its footprint with a site in the growth region of Parkhurst.

Natural Wonders Early Learning has applied to Rockhampton Regional Council to establish a childcare centre at 906-910 Yaamba Rd, next to the Parkhurst State School.

The company opened its first centre in Frenchville in 2015 and was followed by a second site in Berserker in 2017.

The proposed development would be built on a site area of 4,342 sqm over two separate stages, to cater for a total of 152 children.

Stage one would cater for 108 children and 12 full-time equivalent staff and stage two would have an additional 44 spaces and 10 staff.

Timing of stage two would be dependent on the demand for additional services in the area.

The centre seeks to operate from 6.30am to 6.30pm.

Location of the proposed childcare centre at Parkhurst.

The subject site is vacant and is 10kms from the Rockhampton CBD.

The area is located within a mapped growth corridor, with approvals for new residential development spanning along William Palfrey Rd and is a safe distance from the Parkhurst Industrial Precinct.

The report states at present the market is estimated to support an additional 50 to 70 places to meet the current and forecast needs of the area to 2025.

Site plan of the proposed childcare centre at Parkhurst

By 2030, the total average daily demand for long day care in Parkhurst is expected to be 200 places per day.

Stockland is also looking to develop Ellida to the west of the site - a 20-year development project with a masterplan community of 2,200 residential lots, parkland and a community hall clubhouse.

The developer held a meeting with council officers in July to discuss the proposed development, staging, infrastructure upgrades and traffic and parking conflicts.

The application was lodged by Zone Planning Group Gladstone and is now being assessed by council officers.

