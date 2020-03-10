Menu
A vehicle is on fire near Mt Ossa Rd on the Bruce Highway. Picture: Tyler Beazley.
News

Childcare van taken on 350km joy ride, burned out

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
10th Mar 2020 7:27 AM
Two teenagers have been arrested after allegedly stealing a childcare van and taking it on a dangerous 350km joy ride on a major highway.

The 14-year-old boys were caught running from the burning wreck of the stolen car near Bowen on Sunday after they allegedly stole it from a Rasmussen childcare centre the day before.

Queensland Police said the boys were allegedly caught on CCTV smashing a classroom window at Little Zebra Child Care Centre about 10pm on Saturday and stealing the centre's mini-van.

The van was driven south and was involved in a fuel drive-off at Bowen about 7am on Sunday.

Bowen Police spotted the van being driven dangerously on the Bruce Hwy about 8.30am, swerving across the lanes of traffic and forcing other cars off the highway.

The van was allegedly dumped by the boys when it caught on fire on the side of the road near Kitty Creek.

The teenagers were arrested north of the burned out van about 10am on Sunday.

They faced Mackay Children's Court today charged with multiple offences, including dangerous operation of a vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and stealing.

