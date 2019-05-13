Childers kidnapper Eden James Kane begs for sentence cut

Eden James Kane pleaded guilty to child stealing in April for the abduction of this three-year-old girl from her house in central Queensland in 2014.

A MAN who kidnapped a little girl from Childers says his jail term is excessive and it could have impacts on his mental health.

Eden James Kane pleaded guilty to child stealing in April for the abduction of a three-year-old girl from her house in central Queensland in 2014.

He held the youngster for two days, during which they watched movies and ate chocolate.

He bathed and brushed her hair and slept with the victim, but the Brisbane District Court was told the girl was not harmed sexually or physically.

After a massive statewide hunt for the child and her abductor, the youngster was found two days later calling for her mother at a local showground.

Kane was sentenced to 4.5 years in jail but, with time served, will be due for release on parole in August.

On Monday, the Queensland Court of Appeal heard Kane's sentence should be reduced to three years as the abduction was not violent.

A reduction of the head sentence would likely result in immediate parole for the 50-year-old.

It was also argued the sentence would be particularly harsh for Kane as he has serious mental health problems.

The Court of Appeal has reserved its decision. - NewsRegional