CHILDHOOD DREAM: 'I knew then I wanted to do it forever'

THREE CHEERS: Emily Shkardoon, Larissa McIntosh, Sarah Vea Vea and Shannon Flanagan at Floss's Hair Studio who celebrate five years in business this month.

AS A girl Larissa McIntosh had a big dream, and she has succeeded at it.

Ms McIntosh, 27, wanted to be a hairdresser since she was little, and last week she celebrated five years in business.

Floss's Hair Studio on Archer St has boomed since she opened it when she was 22.

She started her hairdressing apprenticeship in Blackwater where she grew up.

After finishing school she moved to Rockhampton where she worked at Stefan at Stockland before taking the big leap.

"It was a little bit nerve racking being so young, but I knew with my clientele I could do it,” she said.

One of the biggest challenges was choosing a name.

"I really didn't know what to call my salon, I really struggled. I wanted to be different but not too different,” she said.

Floss is her middle name and what most people call her.

Ms McIntosh's work experience confirmed her passion.

"I knew then I wanted to do it forever.

"I knew then it wasn't just about doing hair, even now I could never imagine doing another job,” said.

"I always thought I would set myself up young.

"I always really worked for clientele and worked hard so I could achieve it.”

As her business has grown, so has her family.

FLOSS'S HAIR STUDIO

Men, ladies and children

All colouring services

Facial waxing and tinting

Spray tanning

Tape hair extensions

In salon treatments

Blow waves and upstyles

Shop 3/33 Archer St, Rockhampton City

Phone 4921 2130

Ms McIntosh has a daughter, Kenzi, almost two, who is well loved by all of the clients and a great team behind her.

Reflecting on her success, she said a key component had been education.

She has a team of five hairdressers and one apprentice.

She enrols the team in about four courses a year.

"We do a lot of courses, we like to stay up with trends, what's new and what's not. I feel like it inspires us,” she said.

Through her time, she has trained three apprentices to become qualified and the salon has grown to nine stations.

"We have grown so much in the five years already,” she said.

"I do eventually need to move into a bigger salon.

"A lot of the time we do run out of seats, we are always playing musical chairs.

"I couldn't have done it without our clients.

"We know a lot of people by their names and what they want. Our clients are very special to us.”