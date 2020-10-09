Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Christopher Hogan, 58, pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on October 6 to wilful damage to property without consent.
Christopher Hogan, 58, pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on October 6 to wilful damage to property without consent.
News

’Childish’ neighbours feud lands Gemfields man in court, again

Kristen Booth
9th Oct 2020 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GEMFIELDS man, who was involved in a “childish” ongoing feud with his neighbour, has copped a hefty fine after vandalising a sign put up on the joining fence.

Christopher Hogan, 58, pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on October 6 to wilful damage of property without consent.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said Hogan and his 65-year-old neighbour have been involved in a childish ongoing feud for about 10 years.

The court heard the neighbour claimed Hogan messed with his property and bothered him with unwanted religious preaching.

Sgt Ongheen said Hogan was convicted of trespassing in 2017, and in 2019 was convicted of five counts of littering after dumping bottled urine in his neighbours yard.

In relation to the current offence, the neighbour recently hung up a sign on the fence connecting the properties, made using an old T-shirt, which read something like ‘do not damage property’ and ‘keep out’, Sgt Ongheen said.

On August 4 at the Rubyvale address, CCTV footage captured Hogan removing the sign and carrying it inside his home, before returning it to the fence.

Anakie Police were later called to the address in relation to a damaged sign.

On inspection, police saw a bible verse had been written on the sign with black marker.

Hogan admitted to writing on the sign and told police he didn't see why it was needed to begin with, since he had no intentions of damaging the fence, the court heard.

He didn’t realise such behaviour was an offence, Sgt Ongheen said.

The court heard police involved in the incident acknowledged the current offence was petty and could have been finalised without prosecution.

Hogan, who mines sapphires six days a week, told the court the T-shirt offended him.

Magistrate Robert Walker said it was disappointing a mature man could descend into such childish behaviour.

“You and your neighbour would be well advised to seek help,” he said.

Hogan was fined $500 and conviction was recorded.

emerald magistrates court guilty plea ongoing feud rubyvale tmbcourt wilful damage charge
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cafe approved for property near The Range private schools

        Premium Content Cafe approved for property near The Range private schools

        Business The development has been limited to be small scale and would operate from 6am to 3.30pm

        Dominic Doblo throws hat into Rocky election campaign ring

        Premium Content Dominic Doblo throws hat into Rocky election campaign ring

        Politics Determined to do some good for Rockhampton, local businessman Dominic Doblo is...

        GAME CHANGER: $8.4 promised for TAFE Centre of Excellence

        Premium Content GAME CHANGER: $8.4 promised for TAFE Centre of Excellence

        News The pressure is on the LNP to match Labor’s $8.4m campaign pledge to start work on...

        Crowds to return as young guns prep for CQ Cup Clash

        Premium Content Crowds to return as young guns prep for CQ Cup Clash

        Basketball This weekend’s game will be the first major one to take place since COVID-19...