Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A shed at Kalka Shades was damaged in a fire.
A shed at Kalka Shades was damaged in a fire. Michelle Gately
Crime

Children, 10 and 12, charged with sports facility shed arson

15th Oct 2018 10:30 AM

DETECTIVES have charged two children in relation to a suspicious shed fire in Rockhampton over the weekend.

Officers from the Rockhampton Child Protection and Investigation Unit charged a 12-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy following investigations into an alleged arson at Kalka Shades on Saturday afternoon.

Around 1pm, a storage shed at a sports facility was reportedly set alight causing significant damage to the building and contents.

The children were both charged with one count each of arson and trespass.

Police would like to thank the community for their assistance with this investigation.

The Morning Bulletin will update readers with more information after a press conference with police this afternoon.

arson charges detective editors picks kalka shades qps rockhampton cib
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Make-up artist catching attention of international celebs

    premium_icon Make-up artist catching attention of international celebs

    News GALLERY: Molly had her work recognised by the likes of Jeffree Star

    'Passionate' tourism operator leaves her mark on community

    premium_icon 'Passionate' tourism operator leaves her mark on community

    News ANN Augusteyn turned the Cap Caves into an award-winning destination

    SUPERCARS: Bring the beautiful sound of the V8 roar to Rocky

    premium_icon SUPERCARS: Bring the beautiful sound of the V8 roar to Rocky

    News Matt Stokes is supporting the Supercars bid for Rockhampton

    Local Partners