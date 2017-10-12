UPDATE: 3 kids among 7 patients taken to Rocky Hospital

Paramedics will transport patients to Rockhampton Hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Gladstone Rd.

7AM: SEVEN people, including three children, have been taken to the Rockhampton Hospital this morning after two crashes on Central Queensland roads.

The bulk of those injured were involved in a two-vehicle crash in Allenstown this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Caroline St at Gladstone Rd this morning about 5.20am.

The Queensland Police Service advise one lane remains closed following the crash.

The Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed six patients have been transports to the Rockhampton Hospital as a result.

Two adults with minor injuries, plus three children and one adult with spinal precautions were all treated on scene and were stable for transport to hospital.

Paramedics have also taken a man to hospital following a separate crash on the Bruce Hwy south of Marlborough this morning.

Initial reports suggested the man suffered leg injuries, however QAS advise he was transported in a stable condition with spinal precautions.

The crash occurred on Kunwarara Rd at 5.24am in Canoona.

The Statewide Traffic Management do not advise of any delays as a result.

6.20AM: PARAMEDICS are treating at least five patients on scene of a two-vehicle crash on Gladstone Rd, Allenstown.

Three children are believed to be among those who will be transported to the Rockhampton Hospital, along with two adults for spinal precautions.

The Queensland Police Service are on scene in Allenstown, and one lane of the busy road is currently closed.

A QPS spokesperson said there were concerns for one of the male patients.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the patients were all being treated for spinal injuries due to the impact of the crash.

It is unknown at this time how long the road delay will remain in place.

The crash comes paramedics treat a man with leg injuries following a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy, south of Marlborough.

The QPS spokesman said they were called to the incident about 5.20am and emergency services remain on scene.

They said there are no reports of delays to motorists at this time.

More information to come on both crashes.