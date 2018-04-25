Children arrested as crime spree sweeps Central Qld town

Young offenders have been arrested over a number of crimes as police appeal to public over unsolved cases.

Young offenders have been arrested over a number of crimes as police appeal to public over unsolved cases. mtreasure

CHILDREN as young as 11 have been involved in a crime spree which has swept across a Central Queensland community.

Blackwater Police arrested an 11-year-old boy, 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy in relation to break ins and car thefts.

It is alleged the three offenders broke into a house on Oak St in Blackwater at 4.40am on April 18 before stealing property, including car keys before fleeing.

The three boys were dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act and investigations are continuing.

Blackwater Police today reported offenders are going on to commit further crimes within the Capricornia District after they have forced their way into homes and stolen vehicles.

Officers from Blackwater have made a number of arrests in relation to these types of offences by apprehending offenders at the time, near the alleged offence location or through further investigations by detectives.

The majority of offences relate to juvenile offenders either gaining access to unlocked vehicles and properties, or by forcing entry into homes and stealing property and keys for vehicles.

Police report the vehicles are then stolen, used in other serious offences and then later discarded by the offenders.

The offenders are using the stolen vehicles to commit offences within the Capricornia District including the theft of motor vehicles in Duaringa and Woorabinda, and break and enter offences of licenced premises in Westwood, Duaringa and Dingo.

Blackwater police are appealing to the community for assistance regarding the following crimes over the past few weeks.

CRIMES COMMITTED:

Between 5.30pm on March 22 and 5.30pm on March 24, unknown offenders attempted but were unsuccessful in gaining entry to a property in Bendee Cres in Blackwater.

The front and rear door at the address were damaged and investigations into the incident are continuing.

Between 5.30pm on March 26 and 5.30pm on April 5, offenders attempted but were unsuccessful in gaining entry to a shipping container on Mulga St in Blackwater.

The container was damaged and investigations into the incident are continuing.

Between 2pm on April 5 and 12am on April 10, it is alleged that a man entered a dwelling on Littlefield St, Blackwater.

Police arrested a 26-year-old man at the scene and he has been charged with one count of trespass and is due to appear in the Blackwater Magistrates Court.

Between 5pm on April 5 and 7.30am on the April 7 it is alleged that a Honda hatchback was stolen from Fig St, Blackwater.

The vehicle was located short time later and police have arrested a 17-year-old boy. Investigations are continuing.

Between 7.30pm on April 12 and 7.30am on April 13, it is alleged that a Toyota hatchback was stolen from Blain St, Blackwater.

The vehicle was later located on April 13 destroyed.

Police arrested a 17-year-old boy in relation to this matter and investigations are continuing.

Between 12am on April 13 and 5.30pm on April 18, unknown offenders have attempted to break into a dwelling in Bendee Cres, Blackwater.

A window and flyscreen were damaged and investigations into the incident are continuing.

Between 10pm on April 17 and 6am on April 18, a dwelling was broken into on Bauhinia St, Blackwater.

The offenders allegedly stole keys from inside the dwelling and stole a Toyota station wagon that was parked at the address.

The vehicle was located on April 18 and police have arrested a 17-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy.

Both juveniles were dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act and investigations are continuing.

Report information to Policelink on 131 444 or online 24-hours per day.

Report anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24-hours per day.