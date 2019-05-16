Children get up close to butterflies for Mother's Day

MOTHER'S day brought perfect weather and set the scene for a glorious day of nature discovery for the 4th annual Friends of Lammermoor Native Gardens Butterfly Discovery Day.

Capricorn Catchments project officer Shelly McArdle said the day saw numerous groups come together to create a wonderful family event that focused on the local butterflies that make the gardens home.

"The day was fabulous, we had families and individuals coming along to embrace the event, some even dressed in their best butterfly outfits,” Ms McArdle said.

Charlotte and Emily Coxen enjoy the Butterfly Day. Malcolm Wells

"Local community groups including Capricornia Catchments, Fitzroy Basin Association (FBA), Native Plants Capricornia, The Wildlife Preservation Society of Queensland, Capricorn Coast Landcare, and Capricorn Coast Uniting Church joined forces to celebrate the gardens.

"Together, with the support of Fitzroy Basin Association, the group were able to bring Butterfly expert and guest speaker Adjunct Professor Peter Valentine down from Cairns to share his knowledge with the many attendees.”

Mr Valentine said he was thrilled to see so many children getting up close to our beautiful local butterflies.

Butterfly expert Peter Valentine on a walking tour. Malcolmn Wells

"Their enthusiasm was infectious, and everyone seemed to learn a lot. I was impressed with the ability of the young children to learn the names of some of the butterflies and learn how to identify them,” Mr Valentine said.

"I was delighted so many parents took the time to bring their children to this fun day. It was also terrific to see the way the different community groups came together to support and resource the day.

"The Capricorn Coast is fortunate to have such dedicated and knowledgeable people as part of the community. I was very pleased to be part of the day and am grateful to the Fitzroy Basin Association for hosting me.”

For Bella Pennell aged 8, the day was full of new wonder and excitement.

Bella Pennell. Malcolm Wells

"Some of my favourite parts of the day were making paper bag butterflies and learning the names of our local butterflies,” Bella said.

"I learned about all the different butterflies and even found out there is a butterfly called the blue tiger.”

FOLNG member Gary Kunst said the day was fantastic for families and children to learn and enjoy the native gardens.

Andrew Dinwoodie, Janelle Lowrey from WPSQ, Bethlea Bell FBA, John and Therese McCabe from Emupark Bushcare, Gary Kunst Friends of Lammermoor Native Gardens, Shelly McArdle from Capricornia Catchments and Neil Hoy from Native Plants at the annual event Malcolm Wells

"We couldn't be happier with the interest we have received,” he said.

"It goes to show how important these areas of natural bushland are to community members.”

The event was supported by Livingstone Shire Council and Fitzroy Basin Association through the Australian Government's National Landcare Program.