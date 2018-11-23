Children mail Santa wish-lists in time for Christmas

SANTA MAIL: Samantha and Arianna Bendall and Archie McFie make sure Santa knows what they want for Christmas.

Jann Houley

THE magic of Christmas is just around the corner and Australia Post is encouraging young Australians to write and post their letters and wish-lists nice and early to ensure they receive a reply from Santa before the big day.

Expecting to deliver over 150,000 letters to the North Pole this year, Australia Post is also for the first time offering a large print service for families with children who have low vision.

Preparing for the busy festive season ahead, Australia Post spokesperson Michelle Skehan, said they are thrilled to be able to offer this new large print service for children and their families.

"Christmas is a very special time of year for children of all ages, so we are pleased to be able to invite more families to get involved and celebrate the festivities,” said Ms Skehan.

"Santa Mail is not only a cherished Christmas tradition in many households, but also a wonderful way for children to practise their letter writing skills at school or home. Sending a letter to Santa is a fun and easy way to show kids how to address, stamp and post a letter.

"The fun doesn't stop at the post box either, children can follow the progress of their letter through our new interactive online tracker and there's plenty of other Christmas activities children can find on our Santa Mail website.”

To take part, send your festive letters to Santa, North Pole, 9999 with a 65c Christmas stamp on the front of the envelope and your name and return address on the back so Santa knows where to send his reply. Parents and children who have low vision can opt-in to receive a large text reply from Santa by sending their letters to: Santa Mail (large text) North Pole, 9999. Santa Mail letters can be placed in any dedicated Santa Mail box or red street post box, with families encouraged to lodge their letters before Friday, 14 December, so Santa can reply before loading up his sleigh.

Families are also encouraged to pick up and fill out the free Santa Mail postcards at participating Post Offices.

For further information on Santa Mail, and how to take part - as well as letter writing tips - please visit auspost.com.au/santamail