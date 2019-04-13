Menu
Children taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash

Tara Miko
by
13th Apr 2019 7:02 PM | Updated: 14th Apr 2019 7:19 AM

TWO children are among four people taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash south of Toowoomba.

Emergency services were called to the crash scene at Hodgson Vale Rd and the New England Highway about 4.45pm.

Two cars collided leaving one woman trapped inside one of the vehicles, who was freed by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

A woman in the second vehicle, which also had two children inside, was assessed at the scene.

All four were taken to Toowoomba Hospital in stable conditions.

