Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency crews at the scene of the pool. Picture: 9 News
Emergency crews at the scene of the pool. Picture: 9 News
Breaking

Nine kids exposed to chemical fumes

by Stephanie Bedo
3rd Dec 2018 11:14 AM

Children have been treated by paramedics after being exposed to fumes from a chemical spill at a Sydney pool.

Nine kids aged under six have been assessed for breathing difficulties following the incident at the Wollondilly Leisure Centre about 10.30am.

Several NSW Ambulance crews were called to the pool on Argyle Street in Picton where it was believed an incorrect chemical mixture led to the fumes being released.

Paramedics have arranged for observation of those who have pre-existing respiratory issues.

The indoor pool will remain closed until mid-afternoon as a precaution, while the outdoor pool, gym and foyer remain open.

chemical spill editors picks health pool

Top Stories

    How we 'lost' our 9-year-old son to Fortnite

    premium_icon How we 'lost' our 9-year-old son to Fortnite

    Opinion Our son now spends all his spare time shut off in the movie room with the doors closed in a black hole we are unable to penetrate.

    • 3rd Dec 2018 10:58 AM
    BoM releases updated Tropical Cyclone Owen tracking map

    BoM releases updated Tropical Cyclone Owen tracking map

    Breaking 4.30pm: A cyclone has formed about 500kms northeast of Cairns.

    Landholders burning pastures to stop CQ bushfire

    premium_icon Landholders burning pastures to stop CQ bushfire

    Weather 'It's just awful awful conditions at the moment.'

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    News Find out what's happening in Rockhampton, Yeppoon and surrounds

    Local Partners