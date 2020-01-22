Children's A to Z guide for self-care

SELF CARE: Author Tiziana Piper with daughter Nora who inspired her writing.

INSPIRED by her own childhood, the Capricorn Coast’s newest author Tiziana Piper wanted to give her own daughter the best start to life and is hoping the publication of her first book Namaste-Z will reach out to others and encourage greater self-love.

Tiziana said she didn’t learn the ropes of self-care or self-love until much later in life and, as an adult, it had been a complete rewiring experience.

“I wrote this book for my daughter Nora, to gently guide her and the children of her generation to learn the ropes of self,” Tiziana said.

“I hope this book inspires the minds of our littlest loves. Encouraging them to truly care about themselves and giving them the knowledge they need to fill their own cup.”

Having spent the majority of her life living on Mt Tamborine, Tiziana moved to Yeppoon in 2016, the year she gave birth to her daughter.

“I feel at home when surrounded by natural beauty and although it’s been a literal sea change for me, I have really grown roots here,” she said.

“I find myself immersed in the community and the people.

“The support surrounding this book has been surreal. It literally started as a manuscript I had started to put together for my daughter, but from there the more people I spoke to, the more I was supported and encouraged by parents who wanted the same for their children.

“The book is predominately a female driven production, based entirely in Yeppoon.

“Written by me, illustrations by the lovely Delaney Cheal, graphic design by Tarah Rodda, editing by Emily Wilson, Sharon Kimber and Shani Smith.

“I have also received wonderful guidance on self-publishing from Rhys William Davies.”

Tiziana said her love of English was on par with her love of art growing up, attributes that have become staples in her life.

“Creating has always been a pillar of my identity and I am constantly finding new mediums to work with,” she said.

“Although I’ve written on and off over the years, this project has been different, not so much a creative release but instead something I have poured my heart into.

“I have always been a maternal person and this project was something I knew I needed to do for not just my daughter but for all young people.”

Namaste-Z was self-funded with assistance from pre-orders through Kickstarter, Facebook and Instagram.

The book is a cross between a children’s illustration book and a self-care guide in an A to Z format.

Copies are available to borrow from Emu Park, Yeppoon and Byfield libraries.

Namaste-Z will be available to purchase later this year or online for pre-ordered copies.