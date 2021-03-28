Children’s author publishes more books in Birri language

Children's book author Jill Dodd has published two new books. Picture: Contributed

Children’s book author Jill Dodd has published two new books in her grandfather’s Birri language.

Ms Dodd, who was raised in Rockhampton, said her latest book, Goggine – The Black Cockatoo, was a glimpse of her childhood memories of her grandfather, Reg Dodd Senior, teaching lingo, how to whistle and throw a boomerang.

She said her grandfather was a well-known and highly regarded elder who made “indelible contributions to the advancement and rights of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people”.

“When the Black Moratorium marches were happening in 1972, he led the protests in Rockhampton City at the time,” she said.

“That was a big celebration for Aboriginal rights all over Australia.

“This book commemorates thirty years since his passing.”

Alongside Goggine she also released her sixth children’s book, Gundulu Gadju – Emu Girl.

It tells the story of Emily the emu girl playing, hiding, and running with the emus and her spiritual connection to Guwari.

Jill Dodd recreated a host of colourful childrens books in the native Birri language, including The Very Hungry Caterpillar titled Dhalgari Ganjgarri Badhal – Plenty Hungry Grub. Picture: Contributed

Ms Dodd is a descendant of the Birri (Collinsville area), Wirri (Urannah area) and Kaanju (Cape York) peoples of Central and North Queensland and grew up listening to the Birri language.

She said her collection of children’s books were a way for her to “keep Aboriginal languages alive and promote and advance Birri language for future generations”.

She published her first four volumes in early 2020.

Her first book, Dhalgari Ganjgarri Badhal – Plenty Hungry Grub, was adapted from the popular classic children’s story The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

She also released Gawdgara Dhana In The Bulnjarany Dandula adapted from Kookaburra Sits In The Old Gum Tree, Bularu Gurrbaru Waburru Guburi adapted from Five Little Ducks and Yinha Njanhdhami Yamam – Here Which Way adapted from the nursery rhyme Hey Diddle Diddle.

The books can be purchased from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Dymocks or www.jilldodd.com.au.