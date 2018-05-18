Menu
Rockhampton's The Smith Family children's charity has been given $6 million in funding.
Children's charity given millions in support

Steph Allen
by
18th May 2018 8:12 PM

THE Federal Coalition Government has thrown its support behind children's charity, The Smith Family, recognising its outstanding work in Rockhampton.

Federal Member for Capricornia, Michelle Landry, and the Federal Assistant Minister for Children and Families, Dr David Gillespie, met with the charity on Thursday in Rockhampton to see first-hand how federally-funded programmes were achieving positive results on the ground.

The Federal Coalition Government has provided over $5.9 million in funding to The Smith Family in Rockhampton from 2014-15 to 2018-19 and Ms Landry said this support was making a real difference in the local community.

"The Smith Family does an outstanding job by providing support for children starting primary school and high school, as well as delivering programmes for parents to help them forge positive relationships with their children," Ms Landry said.

"Programmes like this are so important, because it equips parents with the capability to nurture the development of their children's learning, social and emotional capacities.”

Minister Gillespie said the whole-of-community approach used by The Smith Family was "building a stronger community here in Rockhampton - one that is inclusive and supportive of all families in the region”

"Our Government is committed to strengthening the health and well-being of all Australian families, and we are ensuring that support is being delivered where it is needed most.”

The Smith Family has played a large role in providing assistance to Rockhampton youth for the last seven years.

