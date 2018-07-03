Child's play on Yeppoon foreshore gets the thumbs up

LOVE IT: Indiana Sollis 3, Evie Anketell 4, and Olivia Anketell 6 all gave the new climbing net playground the thumbs up.

It's been 25 years since Agatha Anketell last visited Yeppoon as an eight-year-old and she's been completely taken by changes.

The Brisbane mum was taking it all in yesterday as she watched her own children play on the new climbing net playground at Keppel Kraken.

"There were no highrises and nothing on the foreshore, just the shops and the beach,” Agatha said, clearly impressed by what she's seen.

Work on the new playground was completed in time for the school holidays and young children in particular are loving the new addition.

Yeppoon mum, Kristen Sollis said she loved being able to bring her children to the playground by the sea - a completely free activity - and that the new climbing net was particularly good for very young children.

The new climbing net playground at Keppel Kracken on the Yeppoon foreshore.

Mayor Bill Ludwig said the Foreshore Park play equipment is a low level climbing solution to compliment the Keppel Kraken wet play area, with a dry play zone over rubber soft fall designed in collaboration with award-winning playground designers, Urban Play.

"Council is thrilled to open another fantastic element as part of the upgrades to Yeppoon Foreshore, where children and their families can have fun in a spectacular location overlooking Keppel Bay,” Cr Ludwig said.

"The unique facility includes shade systems for sun protection, and replaces the old Spacenet play equipment with a modern and visually appealing model that also compliments the new Giant Octa Net in Appleton Park.”

In addition to the new playground, the recently-completed toilet facilities are now operating at the south of the dry play area, to cater for residents enjoying the southern end of the recently-upgraded foreshore precinct.

"An information kiosk is scheduled for installation next month which will feature newly-designed signage of information maps showcasing tourism destinations within the region, as well as a second map focusing on the foreshore precinct and surrounding attractions,” Cr Ludwig said.

Councillor Tom Wyatt who Chairs the Parks, Open Spaces and Environment Committee said these new play equipment installations in Foreshore Park and Appleton Park would provide a range of exciting challenges for children of all ages.

"Council is extremely proud to be able to offer a broad range of interactive play opportunities for children throughout the new Yeppoon Foreshore precinct, which helps to keep our youth engaged in outdoor recreational activities while developing new skills,” Cr Wyatt said.

"The new Giant Octa Net in Appleton Park has already proved to be a popular attraction since opening recently, and we can't wait to see kids enjoying themselves on this fun and innovative playground feature as well.”