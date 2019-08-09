Menu
The video captures the pair tumbling to their death.
Chilling video shows couple before fatal fall

by Jackie Salo
9th Aug 2019 12:24 PM

TWO LOVEBIRDS shared a romantic smooch on a bridge in Peru that turned fatal when they lost their balance and plunged to their deaths, a chilling video shows.

Maybeth Espinoz, 34, and Hector Vidal, 36, were locked in an embrace on Bethlehem Bridge in Cusco on Saturday when they fell 15 metres to their deaths, Metro UK reported.

Surveillance footage shows Ms Espinoz around 1am perched on the railing of the bridge as she locks lips with her boyfriend.

Moments before their fatal fall.
She can be seen wrapping her legs around Vidal's waist before falling backward over the barrier - and pulling her boyfriend with her as they tumbled to the road below, the news outlet reported.

Ms Espinoz died en route to a local hospital, while Mr Vidal succumbed to his injuries later in the intensive care unit, Metro UK reported.

Ms Espinoz and Ms Vidal reportedly were mountaineers and had moved to Cusco to work as tour guides.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission



