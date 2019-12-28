Chilling with friends on the Cap Coast and in Rocky city

Steven and Kassidy DeGroot try out some new Christmas toys at Emu Park

Steven and Kassidy DeGroot try out some new Christmas toys at Emu Park

The Capricorn Coast proved a popular spot for people to chill out with loved ones after a busy Christmas Day, and try out some new toys in the surf.

Kassidy DeGroot enjoys the surf at Emu Park on Friday

With strong southerly winds up to 20 knots, conditions were perfect at Emu Park for the DeGroot family to try out their new boogie boards.

Surf lifesavers said the beach had been really busy all morning, and they were happy swimmers stayed between the flags.

Kassidy, Mackenzie, Mel, Steven and Cooper DeGroot enjoy the waves at Emu Park on Friday

Further north, the Causeway Lake was packed with fishers and boaters, with people lining up for lunch at the cafe.

While a local named Peter fished off the bridge, the Vorster family from Melbourne were delighted with their decision to visit the Capricorn Coast for the first time.

Hein, Hugo, Dee and Paul Vorster from Melbourne enjoy their first visit to the Capricorn Coast

“We looked up the Discovery Parks on the internet and found this one next to the Causeway,” said Dee Vorster.

“The town of Yeppoon is so quiet and friendly.

“My favourite thing is buying buckets of mangoes from alongside the road.”

Cousins Cooper, Tahlia, Madison and Harry Olive with Ned the dog chill out at the Causeway on Friday

The Olive family enjoyed a family reunion at Christmas, with their cousins driving up from Brisbane.

Grandma, from Norman Gardens, relaxed in the shade as her grandkids splashed about with Ned the seven-month old dog.

“It was a bit rough out front on the beach, so we brought the kids to play on the kayak,” their Dad said.

Peter cast a line off the Causeway bridge on Friday

Closer to town, another pampered pooch was relaxing with friends at the Two Professors cafe on William Street.

Ten-year old Merlin opened his presents - a bone and a day bed on Christmas Day - before lying on the lounge in the aircon, followed by a nap with his human, Jacqueline.

Jacqueline Smith, Merlin, Eleanor Pearce and Lawson Wotley enjoy brunch in town

“He’s a big socialite,” she said.

“He doesn’t stay at home much.”