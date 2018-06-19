China row bad for Rocky

A BREWING dispute with China could harm Central Queensland's dependency on international exports, a new report has warned.

The 2018-19 State of the Regions report says international exports to China could be threatened as Australia appears to be in the early stages of a dispute affecting its ability to export to it.

The Fitzroy Central West region - which includes Rockhampton - has 9.1 per cent of employment positions dependent directly or indirectly on Chinese exports.

Only Mackay scored higher in regional Queensland at 13.6 per cent.

Fitzroy Central West is also dependent on trade services linked to the mining boom.

The report says evidence of a new trade war includes the slow processing of Australian exports into China and the failure by the Chinese to allow the resumption of beef exports from Australia.

The conduct from the Australian Government that the Chinese objects to includes Australia's position on the Chinese militarisation of islands in the South China Sea and Australia's negative attitude towards Chinese investment in the West Pacific Islands.

"In the past China has used access to the Chinese market as an instrument to control the conduct of countries which China regards as unacceptable to its interests,” the report states.

"The current dispute may well end early when China considers Australia has learnt its lesson.”

In other findings, Fitzroy Central West is among the leading regions in the country when it comes to large scale solar electricity generation.

The report paints a glowing picture for renewable electricity generation in CQ with 120.6 GWh of electricity produced from large scale solar in 2018 - the highest in Queensland.

Not surprisingly, Fitzroy Central West also led the country for electricity supplied by black coal with 29,009 GWh supplied here - or 14 per cent of the nation's supply.

The three metropolitan areas of Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane captured a disproportionate share of Australia's total population growth.

The Fitzroy Central West region contributed 1 per cent of the nation's population and 1.1 per cent to national Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The coal boom in Queensland and NSW saw three regions - Mackay, Fitzroy Central West, and NSW Inland Hunter - increase their share of national exports.

However, Fitzroy Central West had one of Queensland's highest unemployment rates at 7.1 per cent.

Our region was among three that saw total expenditure on new residential construction fall away along with Mackay, and Pilbara Kimberley in WA.

The State of the Regions report is published annually by the Australian Local Government Association.

It "provides a detailed regional assessment of the opportunities and barriers to regional economic growth and productivity gains".

This year is the 21st report.