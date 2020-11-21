Menu
China’s latest attack on Australia

by Shae McDonald
21st Nov 2020 9:33 AM

 

China has taken another swing at Australia, this time over its ties with North America.

Tabloid newspaper the Global Times has published an editorial piece titled "If Australia wants to remain Australia, it must tell the US".

The publication hit back after comments made by Prime Minister Scott Morrison earlier this week that the country's democracy was not up for trade.

"For most Chinese people, Australia is no longer the original Australia, but has become a vassal of the US in recent years," it claimed.

 

The article then went onto quote anonymous readers.

"Australia looks only to the US and bites where the US points," one said.

The Global Times pointed to Mr Morrison's visit to Japan this week and his signing of a defence agreement of expanding Washington's influence in the Asia-Pacific region.

"Australian politicians seem not to understand what national interests are, and view values as a pale excuse to follow the US," it wrote.

An editorial by Chinese-run newspaper the Global Times has accused Australia of being too close to the US.
"They are entangled as they repeat empty slogans on the one hand while worrying about their country's trade prospects on the other.

"Australia needs to have independent diplomatic thinking.

"But Australia is doing just the opposite.

"What makes Australia not behave like itself is the US, not any other country.

"If Morrison wants his country to remain Australia, he should have said so to the US."

Originally published as China's latest attack on Australia

