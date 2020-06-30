Chinchilla couple charged with murder mentioned in Dalby court

THE two people charged with murder following the death of Chinchilla toddler Kaydence Mills have had their matters heard in court again today.

Sinitta Tammy Dawita, 28, and Tane Saul Desatge, 40, had their appearance excused for the mention in Dalby Magistrates Court today as plans for their next appearance were made.

Desatge and Dawita have both been charged with murder, torture and misconduct with a corpse by interfering after they allegedly killed Dawita’s daughter Kaydence.

Kaydence had been missing for three years before police began a forensic investigation at a Chinchilla address.

Kaydence’s remains were found at the Chinchilla Weir in March.

Defence lawyer for Desatge and town agent for Legal Aid Queensland Claire Graham told the court the defence were awaiting the disclosure of a brief of evidence before the case could move forward.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana told Magistrate Roger Stark the arresting officer estimated a full brief would be available by July 31.

Another mention date was set down for August 11 by Mr Stark, who said the date would allow time for the brief to be sent to Legal Aid.

Dawita and Desatge are not required to appear for the August 11 mention.