UPDATE: Chinchilla man set to face court over allegedly car theft. Pic: Alistair Brightman
Crime

Chinchilla man set to face court over allegeded car theft

Peta McEachern
11th Feb 2021 10:25 AM
A 41-year-old Chinchilla man was taken into custody on Wednesday, February 10, and charged with the alleged unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said the transient Chinchilla resident was also charged with allegedly stealing fuel from a service station in Kingaroy, and evading police.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the man appeared in Dalby court this morning and will remain in custody until his next court date on March, 16.

A VW Station Wagon was allegedly stolen from a Telford St address at The Range in Rockhampton on Tuesday morning, February 9.

More than 24 hours and 500km later after the car was stolen from Rockhampton, it was allegedly involved in an evade with Chinchilla police at 11.40am.

The car was later located at about 2.40pm in the back yard of a home on Russell St.

