At the Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 21, Bawden pleaded guilty to public nuisance.
News

Chinchilla woman abuses police in drunken rampage

Peta McEachern
21st Jan 2021 3:04 PM | Updated: 22nd Jan 2021 4:05 AM
When Chinchilla police were walking by a local pub, their attention was drawn to a young woman who was drunkenly yelling and screaming into her phone.

Police prosecutor Derrick Brady said on December 16, the officers approached the woman, Hayley Louise Bawden, and cautioned her that if she continued to swear and yell, she'd be taking a trip to the station.

The court heard although officers told the inebriated 18-year-old to go home, an hour later at 12.30am, Bawden was found on the streets screaming at a friend that she was going to bash her.

Sergeant Brady said the waitress quickly turned on police calling them "f--king dogs", and was subsequently arrested.

The fresh-faced offender had no criminal history, and her lawyer Jessica Hines noted she was deeply remorseful for her alcohol fuelled actions.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Bawden her actions were appalling, especially towards police, and if that's how she reacts to alcohol - perhaps she should stop drinking.

"You have shown a lack of respect to police, authorities, and the community," Magistrate Mossop said.

Due to Bawden's early guilty plea, and appearing in court, Magistrate Mossop said she would impose a reduced fine of $400.

No conviction was recorded.

