Chinese couple's dramatic escape through crash vehicle window

KYSON Gui and Siria Ma just wanted to spend the day at the Koorana Crocodile Farm but a bump steer in the road put their plans on hold.

The two uni students are in the middle of their journey from Cairns to Sydney and found themselves without a motorhome after taking a corner too quickly.

Motorhome crash: Motorhome crash at Cawarral.

The couple, who moved from China to Australia two years ago, were driving along Dairy Inn Rd, Cawarral near the old railway line when the vehicle they were travelling in toppled over.

Escaping through the drivers side window, the pair were left without any injuries.

Kyson said it happened all very quickly and as far as he knew no glass had broken on the vehicle and everything inside was in tact.

"It happened in two seconds and we didn't expect this to happen, it was supposed to be a normal trip to the crocodile farm,” he said.

Siria said it was a shock to say the least.

"It was scary, I climbed out of the window and someone came to get me,” she said.

"We feel pretty lucky, we're okay and that's the most important thing.”

The pair watched on as their motorhome was loaded onto the back of a tow truck, leaving them to figure out what to do next.

"Our next stop is Brisbane, but we have no idea how to get there because we have no car,” Siria said.

"There's even no signal here and we don't know why,” Kyson added.

Siria is still determined to see the crocodiles but Kyson didn't think they'd make it after this mornings drama.