Chinese drive-through first a bold move for Yeppoon owner

NEW OPTION: You can already dine in or walk in to take away, and now drive-through will also be available.

NEW OPTION: You can already dine in or walk in to take away, and now drive-through will also be available. Trish Bowman

DAVID He and his family have settled in well at their Happy Sun and Galaxy Restaurants at the new premises in Hill St, Yeppoon, and now he is pleased to announce his latest business expansion, a drive-through Chinese food outlet.

The drive-through initiative will operate out of the old Marsden drive-through next to the new Happy Sun and Galaxy Restaurants.

David said the bold move had come after many customers asked for the additional service.

"My customers have been asking if a drive-through facility would be possible," David said.

"We already had the basic infrastructure there so as a family, we decided this was something we could do for our customers.

"Now we can offer our customers drive-through options with no need to pre-order, takeaway pre-ordered or walk in and dine in.

"Initially, we will open the drive-through option from 11.30am-4pm for lunch.

"We will see how that goes and if successful, we will look at extending those hours in the future."

Happy Sun and Galaxy Restaurants moved to the new 20 Hill St, Yeppoon, premises in June to be able to better service the needs of clients.

It was a move that has pleased David and his family as it has brought them a little closer to the beach that they fell in love with when they first came to Yeppoon on holiday in 2003.

David said he and his family were living in Sydney when they first came to the Coast during Pinefest celebrations and fell in love with the region and the sense of community.

"We love the Tropical Pinefest and have always thought we should become involved in the street parade so next year we will aim to have a float," he said.

"We knew from the moment we came to the area that this was where we wanted to raise our three children.

"As a family, we are very passionate about our business and keeping our customers happy.

"But when we are not working, we like nothing better than spending time with family and taking walks on the beach."