Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

‘Chinese’ family rushed into ambulance not linked to virus

Frazer Pearce
31st Jan 2020 4:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PHOTO on social media showing a "Chinese family" being placed in an ambulance with police escort on one of Rockhampton's busiest streets wasn't related to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said this morning's incident on Musgrave Street was connected to another medical issue and not the virus.

A witness to the incident said a man, a woman and two young children of Asian appearance had suddenly walked into a business on the street before the ambulance arrived.

They then crossed the road and attempted to get into a car belonging to a complete stranger before they were eventually placed into the ambulance.

An owner of a business in the photo said he had shut the doors to his premises while the incident took place.

He said it was unfortunate that a prominent business featured in such a photo could be adversely affected by social media rumour.

coronavirus musgrave street queensland ambulance services tmbemergency
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Central Queensland’s largest campdraft postponed

        premium_icon Central Queensland’s largest campdraft postponed

        Sport ‘It’s in no-one’s interest to present a sub-standard event, nor to proceed without certainty of cattle supply.’

        Revealed: The Rocky Ring Road map you need to see

        premium_icon Revealed: The Rocky Ring Road map you need to see

        News The $1b project is moving forward with work behind the scenes.

        CQ worker files a claim for $2.6m after spinal injury

        premium_icon CQ worker files a claim for $2.6m after spinal injury

        News Curtis Island worker Nicholas Wass sues over life-changing injury.

        Unexpected twist in Hills Hoist ‘eyesore’ saga

        premium_icon Unexpected twist in Hills Hoist ‘eyesore’ saga

        News Hills Hoist owner lands a small victory over clothes line fight.