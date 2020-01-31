‘Chinese’ family rushed into ambulance not linked to virus

A PHOTO on social media showing a "Chinese family" being placed in an ambulance with police escort on one of Rockhampton's busiest streets wasn't related to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said this morning's incident on Musgrave Street was connected to another medical issue and not the virus.

A witness to the incident said a man, a woman and two young children of Asian appearance had suddenly walked into a business on the street before the ambulance arrived.

They then crossed the road and attempted to get into a car belonging to a complete stranger before they were eventually placed into the ambulance.

An owner of a business in the photo said he had shut the doors to his premises while the incident took place.

He said it was unfortunate that a prominent business featured in such a photo could be adversely affected by social media rumour.