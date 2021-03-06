Chinese restaurant on market after 40 years of business

After almost 40 years of business, Rockhampton’s Ocean City Chinese is on the market.

The owners, Angela and Roy Kuong, are looking to retire but are hoping they can sell the business first.

“We will try to sell it first, see if there are any buyers,” Angela said.

“If someone can run the restaurant, we would be happy.

“If no one buys it we will sell the building and shut the door and retire.”

With Roy now 67, the couple wants to spend more time with their two children and four grandchildren, who are in Brisbane and Sydney.

Ocean City Chinese owners Angela and Roy Kuong have put the business on the market after 40 years.

The Chinese restaurant was first located further down Musgrave St, near Burnett St, where it operated for 11 years.

They moved to the current location at the top end of Musgrave St in 1995.

Over the decades, the couple has seen its fair share of customers.

“They start with the grandparent and then the parent and the young ones,” Angela said.

“They come in long time ago when they were little and now they bring their children.”

When asked how much fried rice they had made over the years, they laughed and said they couldn’t remember.

Their most popular dishes have been honey chicken, shanghai steak and lemon chicken.

“I love to cook and the customers love the meals and are happy,” Roy said.

The husband and wife are from Macau, near Hong Kong, and were friends at school.

Angela moved to Rockhampton to be with her brother and sister who were living here at the time, after her parents passed away.

After five years Roy followed and the pair opened the restaurant, never expecting to have it for so long.

“When you start a business you are never thinking about the future, you just keep doing,” Roy said.

“You try to do the best every day and every time.”

COVID-19 did not have a detrimental effect on the business as it was still able to offer takeaways.

Recently, business has been booming.

“The last few months (it has been) getting better because the government control is really good,” Angela said.

“We get more customers dining in now.

“People can’t go anywhere, they can’t go overseas on holidays so they just spend on food.”

The restaurant will operate as normal while it is on the market.

“If we retire, thank you for all of the customers who come and enjoy the food,” Roy said.

Ocean City Chinese is for sale for $850,000.

FOR SALE:

Ocean City Chinese, 225 Musgrave St, Berserker

400 sqm modern brick building on an 889 sqm allotment

Fit out with a restaurant and separate takeaway food outlet

Commercial kitchen, cold room, store room, toilets and separate staff facilities

Phone Kas Woch: 0403 050 522