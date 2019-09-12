Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Chinese state-run newspaper has made sensational claims about Hong Kong protesters, accusing them of planning a terrorist attack on 9/11. Pic: AP
A Chinese state-run newspaper has made sensational claims about Hong Kong protesters, accusing them of planning a terrorist attack on 9/11. Pic: AP
News

Chinese tabloid’s 9/11 low-blow

by Erin Van Der Meer
12th Sep 2019 4:59 AM

A Chinese state-owned newspaper has used the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in the US to accuse protesters in Hong Kong of terrorism.

On Monday the China Daily published on its Facebook page a doctored image of the Twin Towers burning in New York City with the caption "Anti-government fanatics are planning massive terror attacks, including blowing up gas pipes, in Hong Kong on September 11."

 

A doctored image shared on the China Daily Facebook page. Picture: China Daily/Facebook
A doctored image shared on the China Daily Facebook page. Picture: China Daily/Facebook

 

The Chinese government-run publication claimed the information had been leaked from a group chat on the website Telegram, and that the "terror plot encourages indiscriminate attacks on non-native speakers of Cantonese, and starting mountain fires."

Commenters were sceptical of the post, with some arguing it was disrespectful to the almost 3000 people who died on September 11, 2001 in the worst terrorist attack on US soil.

"Are you guys making fun on the 911 tragedy?" wrote one Facebook user.

"Insanely inappropriate to spread false information like this. Horribly wrong,'' said another.

In response to the China Daily report, anti-government activists fighting against increasing Chinese control in Hong Kong paused their demonstrations to pay respect to 9/11 victims.

"In solidarity against terrorism, all forms of protest in Hong Kong will be suspended on Sept. 11, apart from potential singing and chanting," they said in a statement.

On Wednesday morning (US time) loved ones of the almost 3,000 victims of the 9/11 attacks gathered at the ground zero memorial to hear their names being read out.

Exactly 18 years before, unimaginable horror struck America when four commercial flights were hijacked by terrorists and crashed into sites including the Twin Towers.

A plane was also flown into the Pentagon building in Virginia, and another was crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Hong Kong has been rocked by pro-democracy protests for months, spurred initially by resistance to a bill that would allow residents to be extradited to mainland China.

More Stories

Show More
9/11 chinese editors picks tabloid

Top Stories

    Yeppoon murder case faces further delays

    premium_icon Yeppoon murder case faces further delays

    News THE case of an alleged Yeppoon murderer will not return to court until next year.

    Nerimbera firey gives back

    premium_icon Nerimbera firey gives back

    News Ten years after the rural fire service protected her Nerimbera property, volunteer...

    Hanson’s stadium pressure

    premium_icon Hanson’s stadium pressure

    News Senator Pauline Hanson waded into the fray over Rockhampton’s two competing stadium...

    Bushfire swoops into North Rocky

    premium_icon Bushfire swoops into North Rocky

    News Firefighters are starting to get the upper hand against bushfires as weather...