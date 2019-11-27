Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have found the body of a Chinese national in a Sydney unit.
Police have found the body of a Chinese national in a Sydney unit.
Crime

Chinese woman found dead in unit

by Mark Morri Crime Editor
27th Nov 2019 3:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE body of a woman believed to have been murdered has been found in a unit on Sydney's north shore.

Police discovered the body of the woman, a Chinese national, at an address on Bobbin Rd at Pymble this morning about 10am.

Her husband is believed to have left the country recently with the couple's two young children. The children are Australian citizens.

"What happens to the children is now a major source of negotiations between a number of parties,'' a person involved in the investigation told the Daily Telegraph

More to come

More Stories

body found homicide murder woman killed

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘To be commended’: Brave bystander ends carjacking spree

        premium_icon ‘To be commended’: Brave bystander ends carjacking spree

        News The alleged faced court today on bag of charges.

        Mines Minister clears way for crucial safety laws

        premium_icon Mines Minister clears way for crucial safety laws

        News Mines Minister Anthony Lynham speaks on plan to bring in industrial manslaughter...

        How you can help end party drug deaths

        premium_icon How you can help end party drug deaths

        News POLICE call for public information to help bust Toowoomba crime syndicates pushing...

        Truck crashes overnight near Blackwater

        premium_icon Truck crashes overnight near Blackwater

        News The patient was transported in the early hours of this morning.