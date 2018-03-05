Chippies finds rare gem in Mt Morgan

Local carpenter Nick Jarrett found fragments of a Morning Bulletin newspaper from 1919 in the Mount Morgan council office roof.

HISTORY was relived when a carpenter stumbled across a unique find in his latest job at Mt Morgan.

While on a job for BC Project Industries, contractor Nick Jarrett of Jarrett Builders, came across The Morning Bulletin newspaper from 1919 in the roof of the council offices.

With the front page discussing a railway strike in Britain where 600,000 people ceased work, Nick said it was incredible parts of the paper had lasted 99 years.

L-R Ben Crew and Nick Jarrett from BC Project Industries found a 1919 Morning Bulletin in the roof space of a building in Mount Morgan they are working on. Chris Ison ROK050318cpaper1

"It had fallen apart a little bit, but you could see all parts of the paper,” Nick said.

"I guess someone was doing some work in the roof, catching up on the news and just left it here.”

Built in the early 1890's, 32 Hall Street has always been used as a council office, located on the same street as the Police Station and Court House.