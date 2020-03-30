Chloe a strong voice for regional students

HIGH ACHIEVER: The Cathedral College Year 11 student Chloe Coombe is one of 16 students in Queensland selected on an advisory panel that will meet with State Education Minister Grace Grace.

HIGH ACHIEVER: The Cathedral College Year 11 student Chloe Coombe is one of 16 students in Queensland selected on an advisory panel that will meet with State Education Minister Grace Grace.

ROCKHAMPTON’S Chloe Coombe will be a voice for regional students on an advisory panel to State Education Minister Grace Grace.

The Year 11 student at The Cathedral College was one of 16 in Queensland selected recently for the Ministerial Student Advisory Council.

Chloe and her fellow council colleagues were scheduled to have their first meeting with Minister Grace in Brisbane this week, but that had to be put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The students are appointed to the council for two years and at meetings with the Minister twice-yearly, they get to offer insight on important issues.

Not only is the appointment a feather in Chloe’s cap, she said she was looking forward to advocating for ­regional students.

“My principal Mr Alexander advised four students from my grade about the program and forwarded us application sheets,” Chloe said.

“From there I filled out my application and sent it off to be considered.

“I was super excited to get appointed because it is such a rare opportunity, and I knew that I could offer my regional perspective on schooling to an audience that was authoritative and could take action.

“I’m also excited to meet new people and to open my mind to other issues that affect Queensland as a whole, that students from regional areas aren’t always exposed to.”

Chloe enjoys her academic studies and is also a talented softballer - a passion she shares with her younger siblings, Aimee and Lucy.