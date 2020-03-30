Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HIGH ACHIEVER: The Cathedral College Year 11 student Chloe Coombe is one of 16 students in Queensland selected on an advisory panel that will meet with State Education Minister Grace Grace.
HIGH ACHIEVER: The Cathedral College Year 11 student Chloe Coombe is one of 16 students in Queensland selected on an advisory panel that will meet with State Education Minister Grace Grace.
News

Chloe a strong voice for regional students

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
30th Mar 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROCKHAMPTON’S Chloe Coombe will be a voice for regional students on an advisory panel to State Education Minister Grace Grace.

The Year 11 student at The Cathedral College was one of 16 in Queensland selected recently for the Ministerial Student Advisory Council.

Chloe and her fellow council colleagues were scheduled to have their first meeting with Minister Grace in Brisbane this week, but that had to be put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The students are appointed to the council for two years and at meetings with the Minister twice-yearly, they get to offer insight on important issues.

Not only is the appointment a feather in Chloe’s cap, she said she was looking forward to advocating for ­regional students.

“My principal Mr Alexander advised four students from my grade about the program and forwarded us application sheets,” Chloe said.

“From there I filled out my application and sent it off to be considered.

“I was super excited to get appointed because it is such a rare opportunity, and I knew that I could offer my regional perspective on schooling to an audience that was authoritative and could take action.

“I’m also excited to meet new people and to open my mind to other issues that affect Queensland as a whole, that students from regional areas aren’t always exposed to.”

Chloe enjoys her academic studies and is also a talented softballer - a passion she shares with her younger siblings, Aimee and Lucy.

chloe coombe the cathedral college rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ international sports star tests positive for COVID-19

        premium_icon CQ international sports star tests positive for COVID-19

        Sport ‘He is in good spirits but is now back in isolation on his own.’

        Racing industry gets creative under new COVID-19 rules

        premium_icon Racing industry gets creative under new COVID-19 rules

        Horses Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, racing was dealt tough new restrictions

        Bike rider struck by car on the Capricorn Coast

        premium_icon Bike rider struck by car on the Capricorn Coast

        News A man has been transported to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

        Prep students get their hands dirty for tree planting day

        premium_icon Prep students get their hands dirty for tree planting day

        Community Preps spent the morning digging and getting their hands dirty while making special...